‘Inventing Anna’ Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Talks About Deportation After Being Released From Jail

Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress that was the subject of the Netflix series Inventing Anna, is breaking her silence after she was confined to home arrest following her release from jail. The convicted Russian-born swindler is now facing deportation and recently opened up to The New York Times about how she would rather stay.

“Letting them deport me would have been like a sign of capitulation — confirmation of this perception of me as this shallow person who only cares about obscene wealth, and that’s just not the reality,” Sorokin told the NYT.

Sorokin, who claimed to be a German heiress named Anna Delvey, had been in prison for defrauding financial institutions to fund her lavish lifestyle. She would be released from New York State prison in February 2021 after paying back her victims but was back in jail when U.S. Immigrant and Customs Enforcement took her in.

A ruling this week granted Sorokin release from jail but will be subject to home arrest after posting a $10,000 bail. Sorokin now plans to appeal her conviction and told the NYT that she’s working on a podcast and wants to work on criminal justice reform to help other young women.