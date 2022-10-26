Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Technicolor Creative Studios Partners With NantStudios To Set Up New Culver City Virtual Production Stage   

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Taylor Sheridan's '1923’ To Span Two 8-Episode Seasons, With '40s- & '60s-Era Series Also Eyed - The Dish
Read the full story

‘Interior Chinatown’: Ronny Chieng And Chloe Bennet Join Hulu Series From 20th Television, Charles Yu

Ronny Chieng Chloe Bennet
Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet Lucas Goldman; Eric Ray Davidson

Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet have joined the cast of Interior Chinatown, a new series in the works for Hulu from 20th Television and creator/executive producer Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller of the same name.

Interior Chinatown follows the story of Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a background character trapped in a police procedural trying to find his way into the larger story–and along the way discovers secrets about the strange world he inhabits and his family’s buried history. Chieng will play Fatty Choi, Willis’s best friend whose passions include video games and malted beverages.

Related Story

Jesse Williams To Join Season 3 Of 'Only Murders In The Building'

Bennet will play Detective Lana Lee, a new lead making her debut appearance in the procedural cop show Black & White. Lana brings a new energy to the series’ reliable but overworked premise.

Jimmy O. Yang and Taika Waititi
Jimmy O. Yang, Taika Waititi Getty

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) will direct pilot and executive produce. Yu will EP and serve as showrunner while Rideback, Participant and Dive are exec producing. Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Elsie Choi will EP for Rideback; Jeff Skoll and Miura Kite will EP for Participant, and Garrett Basch will EP for Dive.  

Chieng, whose credits include The Daily Show, Young Rock, and Crazy Rich Asians, is repped by Artists First, APA, Sechel and Cohen Gardner. Bennet, with credits that include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Nashville, is repped by CAA and Robby Koch at Hansen Jacobson.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad