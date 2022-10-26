‘Interior Chinatown’: Ronny Chieng And Chloe Bennet Join Hulu Series From 20th Television, Charles Yu

Ronny Chieng and Chloe Bennet have joined the cast of Interior Chinatown, a new series in the works for Hulu from 20th Television and creator/executive producer Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller of the same name.

Interior Chinatown follows the story of Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang), a background character trapped in a police procedural trying to find his way into the larger story–and along the way discovers secrets about the strange world he inhabits and his family’s buried history. Chieng will play Fatty Choi, Willis’s best friend whose passions include video games and malted beverages.

Bennet will play Detective Lana Lee, a new lead making her debut appearance in the procedural cop show Black & White. Lana brings a new energy to the series’ reliable but overworked premise.

Jimmy O. Yang, Taika Waititi Getty

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) will direct pilot and executive produce. Yu will EP and serve as showrunner while Rideback, Participant and Dive are exec producing. Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Elsie Choi will EP for Rideback; Jeff Skoll and Miura Kite will EP for Participant, and Garrett Basch will EP for Dive.

Chieng, whose credits include The Daily Show, Young Rock, and Crazy Rich Asians, is repped by Artists First, APA, Sechel and Cohen Gardner. Bennet, with credits that include Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Nashville, is repped by CAA and Robby Koch at Hansen Jacobson.