‘Hanna’ & ‘Insidious: Chapter 3’ Star Dermot Mulroney To Lead Action Thriller ‘Ruthless’ — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Dermot Mulroney (Hanna, Insidious: Chapter 3) has signed on to star in action-thriller Ruthless which starts principal photography in Nevada on October 24.

Additional cast is being finalised on the project, which Premiere Entertainment (PEG) is launching for sales ahead of next month’s AFM.

Art Camacho directs the feature from his screenplay co-written with James Dean Simington. The story follows a high school coach (Mulroney), traumatised by the death of his daughter, who takes matters into his own hands by going after the men who kidnap one of his students for a sex trafficking operation.

Elias Axume is producing for PEG with Al Bravo of Al Bravo Films. Carlos Rincon serves as executive producer for PEG alongside Bryan Foster.

Recent PEG productions include Palido with Kellan Lutz, Shrapnel with Jason Patric, and Black Warrant with Tom Berenger and Cam Gigandet. All three films are currently in post-production.

Mulroney is well known for his performances in movies including Young Guns, My Best Friend’s Wedding, starring alongside Julia Roberts and Cameron Diaz, Insidious: Chapter 3, and Sam Raimi’s Umma, as well as series including Amazon’s Hanna and Blumhouse’s The Purge. He recently signed up for Paramount’s Scream 6.

Mulroney is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Luber Roklin Entertainment.