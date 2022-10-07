‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Sets Official Trailer For Season 5

Paramount+ is gearing up for Season 5 of comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, today releasing the official trailer of the Emmy and Peabody award-winning hit.

The first two episodes of the season are set to premiere on the streamer Thursday, Oct. 20, with the remaining three episodes dropping weekly exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and rolling out internationally on the service in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Schumer shares her real thoughts about our world in short scenes with some other funny people. This season’s sketches include “Colorado,” “Home Spanx,” “Gratitude,” “Fart Park,” “Second Amendment,” “The Last Noelle” and “Flatuda,” among others.

Season five features appearances by Amber Tamblyn, Bridget Everett, Cara Delevinge, Chris Parnell, Ellie Kemper, Jesse Williams, Laura Benanti, Michael Ian Black, Olivia Munn and Tim Meadows, and returning writers Christine Nangle, Tami Sagher, Jon Glaser and Jeremy Beiler. Meadows, Derek Gaines, Jaye McBride and Georgie Aldaco also join the writing staff this season.

Paramount+ has already released two sketches from the new season, “Colorado” and “Home Spanx.”

Inside Amy Schumer is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and executive produced by Amy Schumer, Daniel Powell, Kevin Kane and Bernie Kaminski. Ryan McFaul returns as the series’ director.