‘Industry’ Star Myha’la Herrold Joins Cast Of Sony & Black Bear’s Starry GameStop Movie ‘Dumb Money’

EXCLUSIVE: Industry and Bodies Bodies Bodies star Myha’la Herrold is the latest name to join Sony and Black Bear’s starry GameStop movie Dumb Money.

Herrold joins Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Pete Davidson, Shailene Woodley, Anthony Ramos, Vincent D’Onofrio and Dane DeHaan in the dramedy which is currently in production.

Based on author Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network, the movie will tell the story of fortunes made and lost overnight in the David vs Goliath GameStop short squeeze which made headlines far beyond Wall Street last year. Pic will offer an irreverent and scathing portrait of how a loosely affiliated group of amateur investors and internet denizens crushed one of the biggest hedge funds on Wall Street, thus upending the establishment (for a time, at least). I, Tonya and Cruella filmmaker Craig Gillespie is directing.

Character details have largely been kept under wraps but we hear Herrold will play a college girl who dives into the stock market in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Religiously following the stock-update videos of Roaring Kitty’s YouTube channel, she invests stock in GameStop and finds herself biting off more than she can chew.

As we revealed last week, Sony beat out other suitors to take domestic and a bunch of international rights to the project, which was the buzziest pre-sale title at Toronto this year.

Ryder Picture Company’s Aaron Ryder (Arrival), Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman (The Imitation Game) and Gillespie are producing. Script was adapted by Rebecca Angelo and Lauren Schuker Blum.

Rising actress Herrold will next star with Julia Roberts, Ethan Hawke and Mahershala Ali in Netflix’s Sam Esmail-directed film Leave The World Behind. She recently reprised her lead role as Harper Stern in the second season of hit HBO/BBC series Industry. On the big screen, she was also seen starring in the A24 thriller Bodies, Bodies, Bodies with Pete Davidson, Maria Bakalova and Amandla Sternberg.

She is repped by manager Laura Gibson from 11:11 Entertainment, and UTA.