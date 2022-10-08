Industry Dance Awards To Honor Adam Shankman, Allison Holker Boss, JoJo Siwa And More

The 2022 Industry Dance Awards and Cancer Benefit Show will honor Adam Shankman, Allison Holder Boss, Jojo Siwa and more on October 12.

Will Thomas (So You Think You Can Dance) and Britt Stewart (Dancing With The Stars) will host the annual event that brings the global dance community together in celebration of creativity, industry innovation, and the fight against cancer. The ceremony at Avalon Hollywood will recognize dancers, educators, pioneers, and icons are recognized for their outstanding achievements and artistic contributions to their craft.

Special awards will be presented throughout the evening. Shankman, a two-time Emmy Award-nominated and Bob Fosse Award-winning director, producer, and choreographer, will receive the Dance Visionary Award. Holker Boss, a So You Think You Can Dance all-star and Dancing With the Stars pro, will receive the New Media Influencer award. TV personality Siwa will receive the Trailblazer Award; dancer/influencer Kim Hale will receive the Role Model Award; Robin Antin, the creative director and co-owner of PLAYGROUND LA and creator of The Pussycat Dolls, will get the Dance Icon Award, and Joe Tremaine, the Bob Fosse Award-winning teacher and choreographer, will earn the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Additional categories will include Best Hip-Hop Performance, Best Jazz Performance, Best Open/Ballet/Acro, Best Tap, Best Lyrical, Best Novelty/Musical, People’s Choice, and Choreography of the year.

The award ceremony will be presented by Executive Producer Noah Lands and directed/choreographed by Jackie Sleight. Adrian Ruiz and Matthew Diaz-Caldwell return as producers. Sponsors are Applause, Beyond The Stars, Energy, Groove, KAR, Masquerade, Rainbow Dance, Spotlight, Turn It Up, Adrenaline Dance, Hollywood Vibe, LA Dance Magic and Revive.