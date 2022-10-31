You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Disney And Sinclair Set Renewal Of ABC Affiliates Through 2026

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Sue Kroll Named Amazon Studios Head Of Marketing
Read the full story

Imax Blames “Temporary Slowdown In The Hollywood Pipeline” For Q3 Earnings Miss, But Revenue Climbs On Local-Language Hits And ‘Avatar’, ‘Black Panther’ Sequel Releases Approach

Imax
AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Imax missed Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings projections due to what it called “a temporary slowdown in the Hollywood pipeline,” but edged revenue estimates thanks to a string of local-language blockbusters.

The company’s net loss of 5 cents a share, reported Monday, marked an improvement from 8 cents in the year-ago period, but was worse than the Street’s expectation for a 3-cents-a-share profit. Revenue of $68.8 million climbed 21% over the year-earlier quarter and managed to beat analysts’ consensus outlook for $68.39 million. A key revenue driver was gross box office, which increased 25% to $177.1 million, with nearly one-third of it coming from local-language fare.

Related Story

'Avatar: The Way Of Water' Will Be Three Hours Plus In Run-Time, But Final Length Still Undetermined

The film technology and large-format exhibition company sounded an optimistic note about “tailwinds” in the fourth quarter, singling out Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Avatar: The Way of Water. The Avatar sequel is the first of four planned follow-ups to director James Cameron’s effects-laden 2009 fantasy film, which scored more than $270 million at Imax locations en route to the top gross in movie history.

Results in the third quarter reflected a prolonged lull set during August and September, but Imax CEO Rich Gelfond pointed to strong results for local-language films. Not only are films tapping strong appetites in market, but the exec said titles like RRR and Japan’s Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero “are demonstrating the increasingly exportability of local films.” Gelfond said the company believes “we have only scratched the surface” of how local-langue titles can perform given how many of them have filled the void over the past two-plus years as Hollywood titles have been held back or pushed due to Covid.

There should be 30 to 40 local-language films in 2023, he said, with India being one territory of interest. In 2019, it accounted for just 2% of Imax’s total box office, but this year’s level is at 35%.

Imax system installations are ramping up in the fourth quarter, the company said, with between 80 and 100 due for all of 2022, which would be an uptick from 75 in 2021.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad