Imagen Awards 2022 Photos: ‘Love, Victor’ Star Michael Cimino, Ana De La Reguera, Alfonso Herrera, Judy Reyes & More On Red Carpet

The 37th annual Imagen Awards honor the best in Latino storytelling in film and television. Ahead of the event held at LA Plaza de la Cultura y Artes, attendees walked on the red carpet. Ana de la Reguera (Ana), Alfonso Herrera (Ozark), Judy Reyes (Scrubs), Michael Cimino (Love, Victor) and more stars came together to celebrate and you can see photos of their arrival in the gallery above.

Following two years of streaming the event due to the pandemic, the Imagen Awards returned for an in-person event.

“After two years of streaming celebrations, we are ecstatic to be back in person and to honor those who made significant contributions to the television, film, and streaming spaces,” said awards organizer of the Imagen Foundation Helen Hernández earlier this year.

Walt Disney Studios’ West Side Story was among the most nominated alongside Disney’s animated movie Encanto. Eugenio Derbez scored several nods including Best Actor in a Feature Film for Apple TV+’s CODA and Best Actor in a Comedy (Television) for Hulu’s The Valet.

