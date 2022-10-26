Ilya Naishuller Directing John Cena & Idris Elba In Amazon Studios‘ ‘Heads Of State’

EXCLUSIVE: We hear that the Nobody director Ilya Naishuller is set to direct Idris Elba and John Cena in the Peter Safran-produced movie Heads of State at Amazon.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the film is being described as Air Force One meets Midnight Run. Josh Applebaum & André Nemec (from an initial draft by Harrison Query) wrote the script.

Despite Safran being named the co-head of DC Studios with James Gunn on Tuesday, this project is going forward at The Safran Company where he’ll produce with the label’s president of production John Rickard.

Elba and Cena are executive producers.

The Russian-born Naishuller helmed Universal’s R-rated Nobody during the pandemic turning Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk into a fierce action star. The movie opened to No. 1 in March 2021 and went on to make almost $58 million worldwide.

Naishuller is represented by CAA, Inga Smith at IV Management, and Jim Gilio at Sloane Offer.