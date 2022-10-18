Writer-Producer Ildy Modrovich Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Former Lucifer co-showrunner, writer and producer Ildy Modrovich has signed with Range Media Partners for representation.

In addition to her duties on Lucifer, which aired its sixth and final season at the end of 2021, Modrovich wrote 22 episodes across five seasons of CSI: Miami.

Modrovich served as executive producer and showrunner on all six seasons of Lucifer. She received a People’s Choice Award for the series, which was also nominated for a Critics Choice Super Award in 2020. Under her leadership, the series became the most streamed original series for 2021.

Modrovich has also produced and written for shows such as Showtime’s Californication, Eleventh Hour and Three Rivers for CBS, ABC’s Forever and she co-executive produced three seasons of Necessary Roughness for USA.

She has developed a number of pilots as well, including an American adaptation of the British series Wire in the Blood, adaptations of James Patterson’s Michael Bennett series, the travel memoir The Lost Girls, an adaptation of the young adult novel Anna Dressed in Blood, and a murder mystery event interpretation of Carrie Underwood’s song “Two Black Cadillacs” with Underwood, JBTV and WBTV for Fox.

Currently, Modrovich is developing several new series that are under wraps for now, two of which with Netflix.