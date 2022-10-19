IFC Films Acquires Global On ‘Dandelion’ With Nicole Riegel Directing, KiKi Layne Starring

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Films has picked up worldwide rights to writer-director Nicole Riegel’s sophomore feature Dandelion. Cameras roll this week on the romantic drama, which will star KiKi Layne. A theatrical release is planned for next year.

Layne, who will also executive produce, plays Dandelion, a struggling but determined Cincinnati singer-songwriter in a downward spiral. She reluctantly takes a last-ditch-effort gig at a motorcycle rally in South Dakota where she meets Casey, a guitarist who walked away from his dream long ago. As Dandelion joins Casey’s eclectic and nomadic group of struggling musicians, the kindred spirits make music together and strike up an intoxicating whirlwind romance that moves Dandelion from an obsession with results and a narrow view of success to a deeper appreciation of her artistic journey and the discovery of a voice that is authentically her own.

“I’m very excited to bring forth a story about the resilience of the human spirit and magic of serendipity taking center stage,” said Layne. “Music is an integral part of my life, so being able to merge the two worlds with my passion of acting is a dream come true, and I’m thrilled to be in partnership with IFC Films.”

The pic is produced by Rian Cahill of Griffin Drive Productions, Adam Cobb, Pete McClellan and Nicole Riegel. EPs are also Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger of Automatik, BondIt Media Capital’s Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, and Tyler Gould along with Aaron and Bryce Dessner and IFC Films.

“I’m thrilled to deepen and continue my relationship with my IFC family and to work with this dream team of producers and crew. It’s an honor to create music with Aaron and Bryce Dessner, two of the best and most respected musicians and composers in the world. It’s been such a rewarding partnership with KiKi Layne in a role that showcases her authenticity and gorgeous music abilities. Dandelion is a film about dreams and a love of process, so there’s a lot of art imitating life on this one,” said Riegel.

Arianna Bocco, President of IFC Films, added, “Nicole is an exceptional talent and we could not be more excited to have her return home to IFC Films with her second feature, as well as welcome KiKi Layne to the family. The entire creative team behind the film are some of the best in the business and we are proud to continue to support rising new voices in the industry by coming on board at this early stage.”

IFC Films and Riegel previously teamed up for the release of her coming-of-age Indie Spirit-nominated drama Holler, which she also wrote, starring Jessica Barden (End of the F*cking World), Gus Halper (Sing Street) Pamela Aldon (Better Things, Californication), Becky Ann Baker (Freaks and Geeks, Girls) and Austin Amelio (AMC’S The Walking Dead).

Layne’s breakout role was in Barry Jenkins’ 2018 drama If Beale Street Could Talk, gaining accolades amongst critics groups and a Gotham Award nomination for Breakthrough Actor.

Aaron and Bryce Dessner of The National are writing the original music and score for Dandelion. Their film credits include Bardo, The Revenant and The Two Popes (Bryce) and Cyrano and C’mon C’mon (Aaron and Bryce). The brothers are Grammy-winning artists in their own right as well as for their work with The National, Bryce for his album Murder Ballades with Eighth Blackbird and Aaron for Album of the Year with Taylor Swift’s Folklore.

The deal for the film was negotiated by IFC Films SVP of Acquisitions and Productions Scott Shooman with WME Independent. Riegel is repped by Entertainment 360 and André Des Rochers of Granderson Des Rochers LLP. Layne is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Sloan Offer.