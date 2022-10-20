Niki Padidar’s ‘All You See’ To Open 2022 Edition Of IDFA; Europe’s Biggest Documentary Festival Also Unveils Main Competition Line-Ups

The 35th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) will open with Iranian-Dutch filmmaker Niki Padidar’s All You See.

The feature explores themes of exclusion and being an outsider through Padidar’s own experiences in the Netherlands, which are interwoven with the stories of three other immigrants who have made a life in the country.

The festival, which will showcase 277 titles this year, has also unveiled the selections for its main Envision and International Competitions.

A total of 13 titles will play in the International Competition line-up.

Highlights include Mila Turajlić’s Non-Aligned: Scenes from the Labudović Reels, which will be presented as a diptych and performance and explores the never-before-seen footage of Tito’s cameraman documenting his trips to Africa and Asia to promote a third way amidst the Cold War.

Further competition titles include Paradise by Alexander Abaturov, which enters the heart of a raging forest fire in northeastern Siberia, brought on by climate change, and Silent House by Farnaz Jurabchian and Mohammadreza Jurabchian, which tells the story of three generations of an Iranian family, from the 1979 Islamic Revolution to today.

The Envision Competition, aimed at filmmakers breaking fresh ground with new cinematic languages, will showcase 12 new films.

They include filmmaker Ishtar Yasin Gutiérrez’s My Lost Country, who uses family keepsakes to construct a loving portrait of her exiled theater director father Mohsen Sadoon Yasin, and an elegy to their lost homeland of Iraq.

Filmmaking duo Luka Papić and Srđa Vučo’s Invoked looks back at the landmark free elections in Serbia in 1990, reimagining through montage how history might have otherwise unfolded.

The Envision selection also features works in which filmmakers stage reality such as Scenes with My Father, the directorial debut from Biserka Šuran, which enters an abandoned factory-turned-theater to journey through family history while interrogating the construct of Europe.

“Here’s an eclectic lineup that is united only by originality. Through the subjectivities of these filmmakers, an image of a world in pain emerges—a humanity that is trying hard, that is vulnerable and sincere, that is complex and persistent,” IDFA artistic director Orwa Nyrabia said of the entire program.

“The diversity of artistic forms is astonishing, and there are no boundaries when it comes to tackling the biggest powers or inventing new grammar.”

Main IDFA 2022 Competition Line-Ups:

Apolonia, Apolonia (Denmark-Poland-France)

Dir. Lea Glob

Colette and Justin (France-Belgium),

Dir. Alain Kassanda

Dreaming Arizona (Denmark-Estonia-Norway)

Dir. Jon Bang Carlsen

Girl Who Dreams About Time (South Korea)

Dir. Hyuck-jee Park

Journey Through Our World (Netherlands)

Dir. Petra Lataster-Czisch, Peter Lataster

Much Ado About Dying (Ireland-U.K.)

Dir. Simon Chambers

Non-Aligned: Scenes from the Labudović Reels (Ser-Fr-Croatia-Montenegro-Qatar)

Dir. Mila Turajlić

Paradise (France)

Dir. Alexander Abaturov

Parallel World (Taiwan)

Dir. Mei-ling Hsiao

Port Desire (Argentina)

Dir. Juan Manuel Bugarín

Portrait of My Father (Uruguay)

Dir. Juan Ignacio Fernández Hoppe

Silent House (Iran-Canada-Philippines-Qatar)

Dir. Farnaz Jurabchian, Mohammadreza Jurabchian

Wisdom Gone Wild (U.S.)

Dir. Rea Tajiri

Envision Competition

Cross Words (France)

Dir. Mario Valero

The Fabulous Ones ((Italy)

Dir. Roberta Torre

How Dare You Have Such a Rubbish Wish (Iran-U.K.)

Dir. Mania Akbari

Invoked (Serbia)

Dir. Luka Papić, Srđa Vučo

Just an Alien (China)

Dir. Weicheng Hua

Light Falls Vertical (Spain-Germany-Netherlands)

Dir. Efthymia Zymvragaki

Manifesto (Russia),

Dir. Angie Vinchito

My Lost Country (Costa Rica-Iraq-Chile-Egypt-France)

Dir. Ishtar Yasin Gutiérrez

Notes for a Film ((Chile/France)

Dir. Ignacio Agüero

Notes on Displacement (Palestine/Germany)

Dir. Khaled Jarrar

Raw Session (Brazil)

Dir. As Talavistas

Scenes with My Father (Netherlands)

Dir. Biserka Šuran