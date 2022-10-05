Will Rogers Pioneers Assistance Fund Offers Aid To Hurricane Victims

The Will Rogers Pioneers Assistance Fund is offering emergency aid to those who work in theatrical distribution and exhibition, as well as vendors in either sector, who were impacted or displaced by hurricanes Ian and Fiona in Florida and Puerto Rico.

The Fund, which recently raised $1.5 million at its black-tie gala honoring James Bond franchise producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, is also waiving its requirement that aid recipients must have worked at least five years in the business.

Hurricane Ian shut down nearly 80 movie houses throughout Tampa, Orlando, the Florida Panhandle and southwestern parts of the state, while Hurricane Fiona shuttered an unknown number of theaters in Puerto Rico. To date, the Fund has received more than 130 submissions for hurricane assistance.

Individuals who have worked for less than five years in theatrical exhibition and distribution and for vendors who service either sector exclusively, are eligible to receive a one-time emergency stipend of $100 to help the cover the cost of basic necessities. Those who have worked more than five years in the business who have additional needs may be eligible for further assistance.

Before aid is given, the Fund will verify each applicant’s employment status. To apply for assistance, click here.