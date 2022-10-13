Hulu Orders ‘Interior Chinatown’ To Series; Jimmy O. Yang Star And Taika Waititi To EP, Direct Pilot

Hulu has ordered 10 episodes of Interior Chinatown, a drama series from 20th Television and creator/exec producer Charles Yu, who wrote the 2020 bestseller of the same name. Jimmy O. Yang (Crazy Rich Asians) will star, and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) will direct pilot and executive produce.

Yang will play Willis Wu, a background actor in a procedural cop show called Black & White. Relegated to the background, Willis goes through the motions of his on-screen job, waiting tables and dreaming about a whole world beyond Chinatown. When he inadvertently becomes a witness to a crime, Willis begins to unravel a criminal web in Chinatown, and in the process discovers what it feels like to be in the spotlight.

Rideback, Participant and Dive are exec producing. Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, and Elsie Choi will EP for Rideback; Jeff Skoll and Miura Kite will EP for Participant, and Garrett Basch will EP for Dive. Waititi is also an EP.

Other book-to-television adaptations at Hulu include Tiny Beautiful Things, The Other Black Girl and Black Cake.

Yang is repped by Artists First, CAA, and SRDA. Waititi is repped by CAA, Manage-ment and Yorn, Levine, Barnes, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner, Endlich & Gellman. Yu is represented by UTA, The Book Group and Hansen Jacobson. Rideback is represented by UTA and Myman Greenspan. UTA brokered the series sale to Hulu.