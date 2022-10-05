‘Savage Town’: ‘The Bob’s Burgers Movie’ Co-Animator Lighthouse Studios Developing Crime Drama Series Based On Graphic Novel

EXCLUSIVE: Ireland’s Lighthouse Studios is developing its first original series, Savage Town.

The 2D-animated crime drama is based on a graphic novel co-authored by Marvel comic book artist Declan Shalvey (Injection, All Star Batman, MoonKnight) and Philip Barrett (Matter, Where’s Larry), along with colorist Jordie Bellaire (Injection, Pretty Deadly). Marcus Fleming, who wrote Dominion Creek for Ireland’s TG4 and Netflix UK and political drama The Running Mate, is Head Writer.

Savage Town is loosely based on real events in Ireland at the turn of the 21st century during a period of economic growth known as the Celtic Tiger, which transformed it from one of Western Europe’s poorer countries into one of its wealthiest. It follows one local gangster who sees an opportunity to make a major play to control the city but finds himself trapped between two rival gangs with the same intention.

“Savage Town is an Irish crime story, but one that is recognised the world over as developing countries adapt to periods of economic boom, and people rush to take advantage of new found prosperity and opportunity,” said Shalvey. “Because of the history and sensitivity to this period, it was very important that we collaborated with an Irish studio that understands the local importance of the story, but has the creativity and capabilities to adapt it for audiences around the world. Lighthouse Studios and Marcus Fleming bring the vision we were looking for to further expand upon the world we created in Savage Town.”

Canada’s Mercury Filmworks teamed with Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon to launch Lighthouse Studios in 2017. The Kilkenny-based 2D animation company is best known for work on HBO Max’s Little Ellen, The Cupped Show for Netflix, Amazon’s Bug Diaries and Apple TV+’s El Deafo and is a partner on Bento Box Entertainment’s feature The Bob’s Burgers Movie, alongside Mercury.

“With Savage Town, Declan, Philip and Jordie have created a compelling story that touches on societal themes that are relevant today the world over, including what happens to those that get left behind, the struggles of the working class, discrimination and gang violence,” said Lighthouse Managing Director Claire Finn. “The graphic novel gives us a gritty backdrop to further develop the story and delve into the plot lines to create a binge-worthy adult animated series that will resonate with audiences around the globe.”