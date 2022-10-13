‘House Of The Dragon’ Actor Solly McLeod Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Solly McLeod (House of the Dragon) has signed with CAA.

McLeod most recently appeared in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon in the role of Ser Joffrey Lonmouth, a knight and love interest of Ser Laenor Velaryon (John MacMillan). He makes his first appearance in the third episode of Season 1 titled “Second of His Name.”

Up next, he will star opposite Viggo Mortensen in the western love story The Dead Don’t Hurt which begins production in Mexico this week. McLeod will bring to life the character Weston Jeffries, the wayward son of a powerful rancher in the film set around the Civil War.

In addition, McLeod will play the titular role in the four-part miniseries Tom Jones for ITV/PBS’ Masterpiece, set to air in the U.S. in 2023. The adaptation of Henry Fielding’s classic novel, The History of Tom Jones, A Foundling, tells the story of Tom’s complicated journey to find real love. It co-stars Sophie Wilde and Hannah Waddingham, among others.

He continues to be represented by The Artists Partnership in the UK and manager Arjun Rose.