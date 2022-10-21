‘House Of The Dragon’ Finale Leaks Online

Some fans of House of the Dragon couldn’t wait until Sunday to see what happens: a copy of the season finale has already leaked online, Deadline has confirmed.

“We are aware that the tenth episode of House of the Dragon has been posted on illegal torrent sites,” according to an HBO spokesperson. “It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region. HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that this unlawful action has disrupted the viewing experience for loyal fans of the show, who will get to see a pristine version of the episode when it premieres Sunday on HBO and HBO Max, where it will stream exclusively in 4K.”

News of the leak surfaced early Friday.

Such actions were commonplace on Dragon‘s predecessor, Game of Thrones, with leaks showing up on platforms like Amazon Prime Video in Germany, the website Openload, or even Twitter.

Sunday’s season finale is titled “The Black Queen.”