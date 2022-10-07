‘House Of Promises’ And ‘The Wall’ Land International Homes As Distributor Beta Unveils 25-Strong Mipcom Drama Slate

EXCLUSIVE: German TV dramas are continuing to sell internationally ahead of Mipcom Cannes.

Beta has shopped MipDrama’s Buyers’ Coup de Couer Award Award winner House of Promises and thriller The Wall to several buyers, as the Munich-based distributor prepares a line-up of 25 dramas for Mipcom later this month.

The 12-part House of Promises, a visually striking banner series for RTL+ set in 1920s Berlin, has gone to pubcasters SVT in Sweden, DR in Denmark, NRK in Norway, YLE in Finland, ERR in Estonia and LRT in Lithuania. The Middle East’s MBC has also taken it for streaming service Shahid.

The shows follows a dazzling early 20th century Berlin from the perspective of a young woman and a Jewish family, owner of the newly opened Jonass department store at Berlin’s Torstrasse 1, which in reality is now home to the German’s city’s Soho House. Naemi Feitisch stars in the X Filme Creative Pool and Beta series.

Season two of returning thriller The Wall, from French-Canadian firm Pixcom, has sold to Australia’s SBS, Cosmopolitan TV for Spain and MBC for Shahid on season two, while France’s NBCUniversal also secured rights for season three.

Beta is presenting 25 dramas in Cannes later this month, with 12 being returners. Among the highlights are season two of RTL period drama Sisi, season four of Babylon Berlin and season two of ITV drama Professor T. Also on the slate is Spanish crime drama Rapa, French thriller series Prison Island and mystery thriller The Invisible Girl.