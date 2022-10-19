‘Hot Bench’ Adds 2 New Judges For Season 9

EXCLUSIVE: Judge Yodit Tewolde and Judge Rachel Juarez are joining the panel of the nationally syndicated courtroom series Hot Bench, now in its ninth season. They join six-year Hot Bench veteran Judge Michael Corriero who is continuing on the show.

Tewolde and Juarez, who will make their debut on Oct. 31, replace Patricia DiMango and Tanya Acker who left at the end of last season to join Hot Bench creator Judith Sheindlin’s new court show for Amazon Freevee Tribunal.

In its upcoming ninth season, Hot Bench will continue to feature a three-judge panel taking on real small claims cases from courthouses across the country. (You can watch a teaser introducing the new judges below.)

“Judges Yodit Tewolde and Rachel Juarez bring an exciting new energy and a fresh, new dynamic to our series that viewers know and love,” said David Theodosopoulos, executive producer of Hot Bench. “Their diverse backgrounds and experiences are a beautiful complement to Michael, and I’m thrilled to welcome these strong, accomplished women to the bench.”

Tewolde is a criminal defense attorney, who was the founder and managing attorney of her own criminal defense firm, and a legal analyst who has hosted The Grio’s Making the Case, contributed to America’s Most Wanted and served as an anchor for Court TV.

Juarez is a litigator who handled civil cases for large corporate clients, before co-founding a family law practice specializing in the representation of high-income individuals in divorce and other family law matters. She was also appointed to serve as a Temporary Judge by the Los Angeles County Superior Court Temporary Judge Program.

Corriero, served in the New York State Court for 28 years and was instrumental in implementing programs that provide rehabilitation programs for young offenders.

Hot Bench is the #1 syndicated court show in original production, averaging nearly 2 million viewers. It ranks in the top 10 first-run syndicated show, with 28% of its audience watching the show at least 3 times a week.

The Emmy-nominated program is produced by Big Ticket Pictures and Queen Bee Productions. It is distributed by CBS Media Ventures.