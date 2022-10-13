‘Honeymoon Friends’: ‘Single Parents’ Alum Jake Choi Latest To Join 20th’s ‘Vacation Friends’ Sequel For Hulu

EXCLUSIVE: Jake Choi (Single Parents) has signed on to star alongside Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, John Cena and Meredith Hagner in 20th Century Studios’ Vacation Friends sequel Honeymoon Friends for Hulu.

In the original film released to the streamer in August of 2021, an uptight couple (Howery and Orji) makes friends with a rowdy couple (Cena and Hagner) while on vacation in Mexico, but their friendship takes an awkward turn when they get back home.

Clay Tarver directed the buddy comedy from his script co-written by Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, seeing it score Hulu’s biggest opening weekend for an original title, though the Predator franchise prequel Prey has since trumped it. Todd Garner and Timothy M. Bourne produced, with Steve Pink and Sean Robins exec producing.

Details as to the sequel’s plot are being kept under wraps. While unconfirmed, we hear that Choi will play the dour and confident hotel group exec Yon, who talks a big game and cuts Marcus (Howery) down the moment they meet – all in efforts to hide his own insecurity. Though as they spend more time together, Yon comes to admire and respect Marcus, and the two form an unlikely friendship.

Tarver is returning to direct from his script written with the Mullens, Goldstein and Daley, with Garner again aboard to produce.

Choi is perhaps best known for his starring role as Miggy on ABC’s comedy series Single Parents, in which he appeared alongside Taran Killam, Brad Garrett, Leighton Meester and Kimrie Lewis. He previously appeared in Ry Russo-Young’s Warner Bros./MGM adaptation of Nicola Yoon’s YA novel The Sun Is Also a Star, with Yara Shahidi and Charles Melton, as well as Justin Chon’s Sundance-premiering feature Ms. Purple, which was acquired by Oscilloscope. Additional TV credits include Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Stories, HBO’s Succession and In Treatment, American Housewife, Broad City, Hawaii Five-0 and Younger.

Choi most recently wrapped the feature World’s Best for Disney and will next be seen starring opposite Demi Moore, Harry Melling, and Andrea Riseborough in Amanda Kramer’s musical drama Please Baby Please, which world premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival. The actor is repped by Paradigm, Authentic Talent and Literary Management and Ziffren Brittenham.