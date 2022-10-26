‘Homeland’ Star Mandy Patinkin To Narrate Podcast On Jews In Germany

EXCLUSIVE: Homeland star Mandy Patinkin is fronting a podcast about the history of German Jews in the 1930s.

Exile is the Emmy and Tony Award-winners first foray into podcasts and the first six episodes will launch next week, followed by another six in 2023.

Produced by Antica Productions and the Leo Baeck Institute, the 12-parter will tell the stories of Jews in Germany in the 1930s, when Nazi rule led millions to be killed and many more to flee.

Patinkin is a refugee advocate who has worked as an ambassador with the likes of the International Rescue Committee. The critically-acclaimed Broadway performer’s credits include Homeland, Criminal Minds and The Princess Bride.

“I am fortunate to be part of Exile, to tell the extraordinary stories of these individuals, their noble lives and journey,” said Patinkin. “It is important to tell their stories at this time…for hope, inspiration and humanity all over the world.”

Antica CEO Stuart Coxe added: “Antica believes storytelling is a lens into truth, humanity and progress. We want to further understanding of historical German-Jewish figures, foster empathy and, ultimately, provide insight into current cultural and political landscapes around the world.”

Canadian producer Antica has minority investment in and a first-look deal with Jago Lee’s transatlantic factual company Telltale, along with a partnership with media organization Postmedia Network.