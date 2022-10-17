Hollywood Publicity Firm The Lede Company Opens London Office

EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood publicity firm The Lede Company is expanding internationally with the launch of a London office.

The UK footprint marks the company’s first overseas outpost and the hub will service Lede’s clients across fashion, lifestyle, beauty, tech, entertainment, design and consumer products.

While the initial focus will be on luxury and lifestyle comms the plan is to hire dedicated film and TV staff in the near future. Leading the London office will be Darren Howells, formerly Brand Engagement Director at Brown’s in London. The creative PR and communications director has worked in brand partnerships and celebrity seeding in the luxury and lifestyle sector.

Lede reps clients including Amy Schumer, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevigne, Charlize Theron, Emma Stone, Gael Garcia Bernal, Grimes, Halle Berry, Halsey, Jennifer Garner, Jessica Biel, Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige, Penelope Cruz, Reese Witherspoon, Rihanna, Shakira, Anonymous Content, Candle Media, Hello Sunshine, Higher Ground, Illumination, Live Nation, Univision, ONE Campaign, the Global Fund, Thom Browne, Altuzarra, Kenzo, PANGAIA, Savage x Fenty, Tony’s Chocolonely, Blue Bottle Coffee, Essence Ventures, Audi, Violet Grey and WhatsApp.

The LA and New York-based company helped market WhatsApp’s first short film starring Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“Broadening our global footprint has always been a strategic part of our company vision. Opening our first international office in London was a natural next step, allowing us to expand services globally for our current clients and bolster our Brand division portfolio within the UK and European markets. London, like New York and Los Angeles, has always had a tremendous impact on global culture and we are thrilled to now have a home there,” said Christine Su, who oversees Lede’s Brand division.

Launched in 2018, Lede’s co-CEOs are Amanda Silverman, Christine Su, Meredith O’Sullivan and Sarah Rothman.