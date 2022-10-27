‘His Dark Materials’ Star Simone Kirby Boards Apple TV+‘s ‘The Buccaneers’-Inspired Drama Series

EXCLUSIVE: His Dark Materials star Simone Kirby has become the latest to board Apple TV+’s drama adaptation based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel The Buccaneers.

Kirby joins the likes of Christina Hendricks, Kristine Froseth and Alisha Boe and will play Miss Laura Testvalley, the American’ girls English chaperone. She is responsible for inviting girls to the London debutante season, at first appearing to be kind and amiable before it transpires she shares a secret with Conchita’s husband, Lord Richard, and is manipulating the invitation.

Kirby played Dr Mary Malone in the second season of the BBC/HBO’s His Dark Materials adaptation. Past credits include Peaky Blinders, Ken Loach’s Jimmy’s Hall and Notes on Blindness.

The Buccaneers adaptation follows a group of fun-loving young American girls exploding into the tightly corseted London season of the 1870s, kicking off an Anglo-American culture clash and the disregard of centuries of tradition.

The untitled series, which is currently in production in Scotland, comes from Katherine Jakeways (Tracey Ullman’s Show, Where This Service Will Terminate) and is directed by BAFTA winner Susanna White.

Yesterday, Deadline revealed Apple TV+ had greenlit UK comedy Still Up starring Antonia Thomas and Craig Roberts.

Kirby is represented by Jonathan Arun Group.