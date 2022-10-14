Bad Wolf Signs ‘His Dark Materials’ EP Dan McCulloch In First Signature Hire Since Sony Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Bad Wolf has made its first signature hire since the Sony acquisition, signing up His Dark Materials EP Dan McCulloch in the newly-created role of Director of Content.

McCulloch becomes one of the most senior figures at the I Hate Suzie and Industry drama producer, reporting to CEO Jane Tranter, having worked closely with the indie across three seasons of HBO/BBC One’s His Dark Materials adaptation.

He is tasked with overseeing Bad Wolf’s overall development and production strategy while building relationships with producers, commissioners and agents both locally and globally.

Dan McCulloch

The exec has been a freelance producer for the past decade, with credits including Victoria, Torchwood and Endeavour. He was BAFTA nominated for 2007 short film The Stronger.

Tranter said his “eye for talent and energy has brought a confident, creative, inclusive and modernizing pace to Bad Wolf and I am delighted he has now come on board to help lead us into the next stage of its growth.”

McCulloch added: “Producing His Dark Materials was the most incredible journey and to see it through was an absolute privilege – as rewarding as it was challenging. To now be at the heart of a company with that level of ambition, with offices and teams working across Cardiff, London, and LA, is a hugely exciting and unique opportunity.”

The move comes almost a year after Bad Wolf was acquired by Sony Pictures Television in one of the biggest TV M&A deals in recent times.

The company has since been working on Netflix Terri White biopic Coming Undone, I Hate Suzie season two, ITV’s The Winter King and Russell T Davies’ regenerated Doctor Who. Its development slate includes shows for HBO, Netflix, Apple, Channel 4, ITV, Sky and the BBC. Deadline revealed in June that Bad Wolf had optioned the dramatic rights to The No-Show from British writer Beth O’Leary, the author of the original source material for Paramount+’s Flatshare.