Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Italian Feature Film Exports Doubled from 2017 to 2021 According To Anica Study – MIA Market

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Nury Martinez Resigns From Los Angeles City Council Amid Furor Over Leaked Racist Audio Recording
Read the full story

Prime Video, Hillary Clinton’s HiddenLight & Gordon Ramsay’s Studio Ramsay Join 50/50 Female Factual Director Pledge

Hillary Clinton Chelsea Clinton HiddenLight
Hillary Clinton with daughter Chelsea Clinton Unique Nicole/Getty Images

Prime Video, Hillary Clinton’s HiddenLight Productions and Gordon Ramsay’s Studio Ramsay are among the 67 networks and production companies to commit to having half of their UK factual shows directed by women.

Campaign group We Are Doc Women has spent the past 12 months urging broadcasters, SVoDs and indies to sign up to its 50/50 pledge and Prime Video has become the first streamer, with other high-profile signees including HiddenLight, Studio Ramsay, Lenny Henry’s Douglas Road Productions, Louis Theroux’s Mindhouse Productions and BBC Studios.

Related Story

Lucy Liu To Star Opposite Dwayne Johnson & Chris Evans In Prime Video's Holiday Pic 'Red One'

The majority are production companies, although the BBC and Channel 4 signed up several months ago, and each has pledged to share their data annually with We Are Doc Women.

The news shows progress, coming exactly a year after a shock report exposed the deep gender divide in UK factual programming and six months since the BAFTA TV Craft Documentary Director nominations featured just one woman out of 12 nominees, which caused outrage in the sector.

Last week, BAFTA tweaked the rules for its 2023 Craft Director Categories so that the top three male and female directors will automatically go through to jury consideration.

We Are Doc Women has been tirelessly leading the charge and a spokeswoman said the group has been “overwhelmed with the positive reaction the pledge has received from the industry.”

“We’re not interested in shaming companies that are not at 50/50 yet,” she added. “We want to celebrate those who are focused on looking at their numbers and we will support them in redressing any imbalance. When we have transparent data, the whole industry can move in the right direction.”

Conversations with broadcasters, streamers and indies are ongoing, We Are Doc Women said.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad