Henry Cavill Returning As Superman

Nothing shocking here especially since he appeared in the end of this weekend’s $140M grossing No. 1 global hit Black Adam, but Henry Cavill has made it official he’s back as Superman. The teased sequel is that Dwayne Johnson’s anti-hero and the Man of Steel are poised to go at in part 2 of Black Adam.

This is no way a surprise — we told you this was in the works back in May 2020 despite some at Warner Bros. throwing furniture at the time, upset that Deadline went with the news so early.

Deadline hears that Cavill is still in final talks, and that there’s no Man of Steel 2 yet as there’s no director or writer, but this is the way the universe is moving. Warner Bros. had no comment when reached.

“I wanted to wait the weekend before posting this,” Cavill says in the video he posted to social, “because I wanted to give you a chance to watch Black Adam.”

The image below and what we see in the Johnson DC title “is a small taste of things to come,” says Cavill.

The actor teamed with Instagram and dozens of creators in a one-of-a-kind team-up to announce today’s news. It’s the first time, I understand, Instagram has teamed with an actor on an announcement. A variation of it was done prior with Beyoncé on her Renaissance album release.

Fans can remix the video, audio and photo assets on their IG Reels. Cavill’s favorites will be posted on his Destinations channel in the coming days.

Cavill was introduced as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013 and continued in the helmer’s DC titles, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and its HBO Max director’s cut. All three movies combined grossed $2.2 billion worldwide.

Cavill is managed by Johnson’s manager and former spouse Dany Garcia at the Garcia Companies.