Hello Sunshine Bolsters Senior Biz Ranks With Former Netflix, AGC Studios Execs

Hello Sunshine
Stefanie Markman, Wifreddy Chiang join Hello Sunshine Hello Sunshine

Hello Sunshine has added two senior executives. Stefanie Markman is joining the Candle Media company as General Counsel and EVP, Business and Legal Affairs, and Wifreddy Chiang as EVP, Finance and Accounting.

Both report to Hello Sunshine COO Liz Jenkins.

Markman was most recently at Netflix where she spent the last eight years and headed up legal for US/CAN/UK scripted original series including Stranger ThingsBridgertonFrom Scratch and Outer Banks. Prior to Netflix, she worked in series Business and Legal Affairs at Viacom, and Features at New Line.

Related Story

Candle Media's Kevin Mayer And Tom Staggs Believe "Killer Content" Will Sustain Streaming Business -- Deadline Disruptors

Chiang was EVP of Finance and Operations at Stuart Ford’s AGC Studios leading finance, accounting, and corporate development. He oversaw production financing for the company’s slate of feature films and TV, including Emmy-nominated The Tinder Swindler.

He had worked in a similar capacity at Ford’s previous company, IM Global, where he led the internal team in its subsequent merger with Open Road. He previously worked in investment banking at Qualia Legacy Advisors.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stefanie and Wifreddy to the Hello Sunshine team,” said Jenkins. “They both have incredible backgrounds in their respective fields and are well-suited to help lead our business during this period of tremendous growth.”

Hello Sunshine was founded by Reese Witherspoon. She and co-owners partnered with Candle Media in August of 2021. It was one of the first major deals by the Blackstone-backed company led by Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs.

Hello Sunshine upcoming projects include From Scratch, the Netflix limited series adaptation of The New York Times bestseller; the series Daisy Jones and the Six for Amazon; The Last Thing He Told Me starring Jennifer Garner; Something At Tiffany’s, a feature adaptation of Melissa Hill’s novel starring Zoey Deutch and Shay Mitchell for Amazon; Your Place Or Mine starring Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher and Jesse Williams; and Run Rose Run, an adaptation of James Patterson’s novel of the same name starring Dolly Parton. 

