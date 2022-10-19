‘Heartbreak High’ Renewed At Netflix For Season 2

Heartbreak High is coming back for a second session.

Netflix on Wednesday renewed the reboot of the classic Australian comedy drama for a second season.

The show, which is produced by Fremantle Australia and NewBe, launched September 14 on the streamer and amassed more than 42.6 million hours viewed in its first three weeks, putting it on Netflix’s top 10 lists.

The original Heartbreak High aired in Australia between 1994-1996 on Network Ten and between 1997-1999 on ABC Australia and also had a big fan base in the UK.

The reboot, which comes from Hannah Carroll Chapman, stars Asher Yasbincek, Gemma Chua-Tran, Josh Heuston, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Ayesha Madon, Sherry-Lee Watson, Will McDonald, Bryn Chapman-Parish, Brodie Townsend, Thomas Weatherall and Chika Ikogwe. It follows the kids at a fictional high school.

Production is now set to resume in Sydney.