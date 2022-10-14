HBO Renews Overall Deal With ‘House Of The Dragon’ Exec Producer Sara Hess

House of the Dragon executive producer Sara Hess is staying put at HBO. The cabler has extended her overall deal for an additional two years. Hess also serves as a writer on the Game of Thrones prequel.

Under her overall, Hess will continue developing original projects for HBO. She will remain on HOTD for Season 2.

“We’re thrilled to have Sara in an exclusive partnership with HBO. She’s an exceptional talent who writes with great depth and complexity while never failing to bring humor and wit to her work,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films. “We’re incredibly grateful to her for her contributions to House of the Dragon as both a writer and executive producer as she’s a key ingredient to the show’s success.”

Hess’ credits include serving as an executive producer Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black, for which she won an NAACP award and a PGA Award. Hess launched her career on HBO’s Deadwood and went on to write for seven years on Fox’s House.

She is represented by Verve and attorney Lev Ginsburg.