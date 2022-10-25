‘House Of The Dragon’ Overtakes ‘Game Of Thrones’ To Become Most Viewed HBO Title In Europe, Claims Streamer

House of the Dragon has smashed HBO’s SVoD ratings records in Europe, Warner Bros Discovery has claimed.

The fantasy drama’s debut run has surpassed season eight of progenitor Game of Thrones to become the most-viewed title on HBO’s subscription streaming services across Europe, according to its parent WBD.

No figures were provided but every episode of the series is averaging 29 million viewers in the U.S., withy streaming more than tripling the overnight figures. House of the Dragon took the largest audience for a debut series in HBO’s history and was a best ever series launch on HBO Max in the U.S., Latin America and Europe.

Outside of Europe, the show, which tells the story of a war within Westeros’ ruling House Targaryen and is based on George R.R. Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, also surpassed Game of Thrones season eight, making it the most viewed HBO title ever in Latin America, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan on an HBO streaming service.

House of the Dragon streams on HBO Max in 39 countries in Latin America, 21 countries across Europe and on HBO GO in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

House of the Dragon is from novelist George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal, with Miguel Sapochnik co-showrunner and Sara Hess, Jocelyn Diaz, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt executive producers.

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max, said: “We’re so thrilled to see House of the Dragon catch fire with Game of Thrones fans around the world, as well as new viewers who are discovering the world of Westeros for the first time. Congrats to George, Ryan, Miguel and the whole House of the Dragon team on an incredible first season.”

