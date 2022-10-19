HBO Sets Concert Special ‘Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida’, Drops First Trailer

EXCLUSIVE: Latin Grammy winner and Grammy nominee Camilo is the latest music star to land a concert special and documentary at HBO. Camilo: El Primer Tour De Mi Vida will premiere Friday, November 18 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO Latino and HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America.

The special will cover the Colombian-born artist with the trademark handlebar mustache as he embarks on his first world tour — the “Mis Manos” tour — which was originally delayed due to the Covid pandemic. The tour kicks off in Spain and will feature appearances by Fito y Los Fitipaldis, Dani Martín, Mau y Ricky, Pablo Alborán and Nicky Nicole. It will also reveal behind-the-scenes moments about bringing hits like “Tutu,” “Mareado,” “Por Primera Vez,” “Bebé,” “Ropa Cara,” “Tattoo,” and “Kesi” to his global fanbase known affectionately as La Tribu.

Additionally, he and his wife and fellow artist Evaluna Montaner will offer a window into their life and special moments.

“We made this documentary with a deep desire to capture the first tour of my life and all the experiences we lived during the beautiful journey through 48 cities and 64 concerts. The ‘Mis Manos’ tour was a dream come true, especially because it gave me the chance to meet La Tribu face to face, the community born from digital encounters during the pandemic,” Camilo tells Deadline.

Camilo is a rising star in Latin music who boasts more than 5 billion views across all digital platforms around the world and more than 29 million followers on TikTok. He became the most nominated and awarded artist at the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards and broke sales records during the 2021 tour in Europe, U.S., Mexico and Colombia.

Prior to launching his career as a solo artist, Camilo wrote and produced multiple hits including “Sin Pijama” for Becky G and Natti Natasha; “Mi Mala” for his brothers-in-law, Mau y Ricky and Karol G; and “Si Estuviésemos Juntos” for Bad Bunny among others.

Other HBO Latino concert specials available to stream via HBO Max include Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar y Palmeras, Romeo Santos: King of Bachata, Shakira in Concert: El Dorado World Tour and Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas.

Watch the trailer for the special above.