‘Harry Potter’ Star Rupert Grint “Heartbroken,” Remembers Robbie Coltrane

Rupert Grint is the latest Harry Potter star to pay tribute to the late Robbie Coltrane who died this week at the age of 72.

“Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination,” Grint shared on Instagram. “No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie.”

Grint who played Ron in the Harry Potter movies continued remembering his former costar adding, “Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser.”

Emma Watson was one of the first Harry Potter stars to react to Coltrane’s death paying tribute to him on her Instagram Stories.

“Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult,” she posted. “His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

Watson, who played Hermione, continued, “Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.”

Daniel Radcliffe who shared many scenes with Coltrane throughout the Harry Potter movie saga provided a statement to Deadline.

“Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” Radcliffe said. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”