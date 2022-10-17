Harrison Ford Set As General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross For ‘Captain America: New World Order’, Will Star Opposite Anthony Mackie

EXCLUSIVE: It’s official. Oscar nominee Harrison Ford (Indiana Jones franchise) will be taking over the Marvel role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, beginning with Phase 5 title Captain America: New World Order. He’ll star there opposite Anthony Mackie, with Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson and Carl Lumbly also amongst the ensemble.

Ford’s Captain America casting had been in the rumor mill for some time, with The Ankler’s Jeff Sneider among those speaking to it of late. While the new film’s plot is being kept under wraps, Mackie will reprise his role as Sam Wilson, who assumed the mantle of Captain America in Disney+’s hit series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Julius Onah will serve as the pic’s director.

Ford’s General Ross is a top-ranking military official, first introduced in the Marvel comics in 1962, who comes to lead the team of anti-heroes known as the Thunderbolts. The actor assumes the role last played by Oscar winner William Hurt, in films ranging from 2008’s The Incredible Hulk through to 2021’s Black Widow, prior to his passing in March, aged 71.

Falcon creator Malcolm Spellman wrote the script for the upcoming superhero pic with the show’s staff writer Dalan Musson, and will produce alongside Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. Captain America: New World Order is the fourth film set for Marvel’s Phase 5, with titles including Thunderbolts and Blade to follow. Pic’s slated for release on May 3, 2024.

Ford is a screen icon known for turns in franchises ranging from Star Wars to Indiana Jones and Blade Runner, along with such big-screen titles as The Fugitive, Witness, Apocalypse Now, The Conversation and American Graffiti. He’ll reprise his role as the globe-trotting archaeologist Indiana Jones for the franchise’s as-yet-untitled fifth film, slated for release on June 30, 2023, and will also soon topline the Apple comedy series, Shrinking.

