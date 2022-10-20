‘Harold And The Purple Crayon’ Release Date Pushed Back By Sony

Sony’s Columbia Pictures has pushed back the release date for its live-action Harold and the Purple Crayon film by five months, from January 27 to June 30, 2023.

The film from Oscar-nominated director Carlos Saldanha (Ferdinand) was previously set to open against Universal’s genre-bender Distant with Anthony Ramos, IFC Films’ Bob Odenkirk comedy Worlds Apart and Lionsgate’s action-thriller Plane starring Gerard Butler. It will contend on its new date with James Mangold’s Indiana Jones 5, in which Harrison Ford is joined by Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook and more.

Based on the 1955 children’s book of the same name by Crockett Johnson, Harold and the Purple Crayon follows Harold — a curious four-year-old who, with his purple crayon, has the power to create a world of his own. The film’s ensemble includes Zachary Levi, Zooey Deschanel, Lil Rel Howery, Ravi Patel, Camille Guaty, Tanya Reynolds and Pete Gardner.

David Guion and Michael Handelman (Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb) adapted the screenplay, with John Davis (Dolemite Is My Name) producing through Davis Entertainment.

Columbia Pictures has most recently put out titles including Where the Crawdads Sing (July 15), Bullet Train (August 5) and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (October 7), the latter being another starry adaptation of a beloved children’s story. Other upcoming releases from the company include Devotion (November 23) and A Man Called Otto (January 13, 2023).