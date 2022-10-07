‘Harley Quinn’ Valentine’s Day Special Set At HBO Max

Popular adult animated series Harley Quinn is getting its very own Valentine’s Day special.

Based on characters from DC, Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special is set to premiere in February 2023 on HBO Max. Per the logline: It “will feature Harley and Ivy celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day together, while also revealing how the rest of the ragtag crew spends the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.”

Voice cast includes Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk, Matt Oberg, James Wolk , Natalie Morales, Chris Diamantopoulos, James Adomian, Jim Rash, Vanessa Marshall, Janet Varney, Rachel Dratch, Leila Birch, Tyler James Williams, Josh Helman, Casey Wilson, Michael Ironside, and others.

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special is produced by Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker’s Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Cuoco’s Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. Halpern, Schumacker, Dean Lorey, Jennifer Coyle, Cuoco and Sam Register serve as executive producers.

DC’s Harley Quinn was renewed for a fourth season in August, with new showrunner Sarah Peters. She takes over from Halpern and Schumacker who originally developed the project with Dean Lorey.