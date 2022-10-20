‘Harlem’: Rachel True, Sherri Shepherd & Lil Rel Howery Among 7 New Cast For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Amazon‘s original series Harlem has added 7 new cast members to its Season 2 roster.

Rachel True (The Craft), Courtnee Carter (Charmed), and Luke Forbes (S.W.A.T) are set to recur; Rick Fox (Dope), Sherri Shepherd (Sherri), Countess Vaughn (The Parkers), and Lil Rel Howery (Bird Box) will guest star.

True will portray Aimee, an earthy, ethereal owner of a plant shop in Harlem. She and Tye (Jerrie Johnson) strike up an unlikely friendship; Carter will portray Zoe, a confident player who has a reputation for leaving a trail of broken hearts; Forbes will portray “handsome and professional” Michael, one of New York’s top real estate agents that Quinn’s mom Patricia (Jasmine Guy) tries to blindly set Quinn (Grace Byers) up with.

Fox plays Phil, Quinn’s doting father, an affluent man who is delighted when his daughter joins him for a game of golf on his birthday; Shepherd plays Sonya, Angie’s (Shoniqua Shandai) boisterous, loving mother and Angie’s biggest fan and cheerleader; Vaughn plays herself. When Angie replaces Countess in a Hallmark Christmas Movie, Countess appears in a vision; Howery plays Freddie, Angie’s step-brother, a high-spirited, supportive guy who is delighted to see Angie.

Harlem is a comedy following four stylish and ambitious best girlfriends in Harlem, the mecca of Black culture in America. Season 1 followed Camille (Meagan Good), a popular young anthropology professor at Columbia University who has extensive knowledge of the dating norms of many cultures, but has a hard time navigating her own love life; Tye, a successful, queer dating-app creator who prefers keeping vulnerability—and romantic partners—at arm’s length; Quinn, a hopeless romantic and trust-fund fashion designer who is trying to give back to the world while running a struggling business; and Angie, a confident, vibrant, and filter-free singer and actress who also lives rent-free and fabulously with Quinn. Together, they level up from their 20s into the next phase of their careers, relationships, and big-city dreams.

Harlem Season 2 is produced by Amazon Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Paper Kite Productions. In addition to creator, writer, and executive producer Tracy Oliver, Paper Kite’s Amy Poehler, and Kim Lessing serve as executive producers, alongside 3 Arts’ Dave Becky, Britt Matt, Linda Mendoza, Pharrell Williams, and Mimi Valdés from i am OTHER.