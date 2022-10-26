Happy Place Names Heads Of Scripted & Unscripted Development As It Pushes Into Film And TV, Prepares For Expansion With New Studio

EXCLUSIVE: The L.A.-based Happy Place has announced its intention to move into film and TV with the addition of Ari Hyman and Jake Martin to its executive team. The former industry veteran will serve as Executive Producer and Head of Unscripted, with the latter as Creative Producer and Head of Scripted.

Happy Place is an award-winning, full-service creative content studio led by Tara Razavi that has made its name in short-form content via collaborations with musical artists like Tyler, the Creator, Billie Eilish, Rihanna, Travis Scott and Taylor Swift. Some of its best known past projects include all album and show streaming content for Tyler, the Creator’s Call Me if You Get Lost and Igor, as well as music videos for Frank Ocean, Jay-Z and Swift including Video Music Award-winner “You Need to Calm Down” and “Lover.” Happy Place also has extensive experience in the ad space, having created envelope-pushing campaigns for Converse (with Tyler, the Creator), Nike (with Cactus Plant Flea Market) and PlayStation (with Scott).

Related Story Technicolor Creative Studios Partners With NantStudios To Set Up New Culver City Virtual Production Stage

In their newly created roles at Happy Place, Hyman and Martin will leverage the studio’s reputation for creating culture-defining content and explore new formats to tell stories that put creators first. Both of their departments will be focused on developing unique, original properties, building on Happy Place’s extensive relationships with musical artists, directors, writers and producers in all visual mediums.

Hyman previously served as the Creative Executive for F. Gary Gray’s Nucleus Entertainment, before pivoting to unscripted content. Over the last decade he has created and produced series across genres for cable networks and streaming platforms including HBO Max, Hulu, Spotify, PBS, MTV, CNN, CNBC, HGTV, A&E and Oxygen. Recent projects include Silenced (Spotify), The Cook Up (Spotify), Breaking Big (PBS), Defining Moments (Hulu), Beyond the Spotlight (HBO Max/CuriosityStream), Criminal Confessions Season 3 (Oxygen), United Shades of America Season 2 (CNN) and Money Talks (CNBC).

Martin joins Happy Place from Sentient Entertainment where he served as Director of Creative Development, helping to set up and develop the remake of The Others at Universal, as well as an untitled action thriller at Netflix to be directed by Pierre Morel. Additionally, he developed and will produce the upcoming features D.O.A. to be directed by Morel, and Sombra to be directed by Antonio Negret (Into Darkness, Overdrive).



“Happy Place was built to be a creative refuge for artists, and now, with the exceptional talents of Jake and Ari, we will translate our artist-first approach to the film and TV space,” said the company’s Founder and CEO, Razavi. “Our mission has been to put collaboration, passion and vision above all else while fostering the courage to make meaningful work. We are excited to bring our extensive experience creating groundbreaking content into this new chapter of our company.”

While Happy Place has thus far operated out of a four-level production office in Studio City hosting executive suites, creative boardroom and production teams, the studio will meet the needs of its recent growth with expanded production capabilities via a new, two-acre campus opening in North Hollywood in early 2023, which will feature soundstages, as well as casting facilities and post-production capabilities.