Hallmark Media Names Alice Rao SVP Of Publicity

Alice Rao as has been named senior vice president of publicity by Hallmark Media. She is based in Los Angeles and reports to Chief Communications Officer Annie Howell.

Overseeing the company’s publicity team, Rao spearheads publicity campaigns that promote Hallmark Media’s networks and services, programming, talent, executives, and more. She also liaises with corporate communications, talent relations and events, programming, and various internal and external parties to align efforts and provide strategic guidance.

“Alice is simply fantastic. I have known and worked with her over several decades and am ecstatic that my team and our company has gained such a tremendous executive to lead our strategic publicity efforts,” said Howell. “In addition to her impeccable reputation and impressive professional background, Alice’s kindness, warmth, and sense of humor make her a perfect fit for Hallmark. Her positive, infectious energy is a welcome addition to our talented communications team.”

Recognized among CableFax’s Most Influential Minorities in Cable, Rao has launched, amplified, and transformed entertainment brands, having consistently driven audience growth, and built expansive press awareness in the US and internationally.

Prior to joining Hallmark Media, Rao worked as a communications and publicity consultant with Netflix, HBOMax, Turner Networks and MRC Media, focusing on hit shows Stranger Things, Emily in Paris, Russian Doll, The Upshaws and other titles. She also helped drive record-high ratings successes in her senior executive roles at AMC Networks, Sony, NBCUniversal, and Discovery Networks with a diverse portfolio of tentpole shows that included Project Runway, Top Chef, Queer Eye, Braxton Family Values, Bridezillas, and many others.

“Some of my happiest moments – from childhood until now – have been watching Hallmark with my family and my closest friends,” said Rao. “The opportunity to build these memories and bring these moments to new generations and new audiences is literally a dream come true. I can’t wait!”