Guillermo Del Toro, Jenna Ortega, Laz Alonso & Gloria Calderón Kellett Among 2022 Critics Choice Latino Cinema & TV Awards Honorees

The Critics Choice Association revealed the list of honorees for its 2nd annual Celebration of Latino Cinema & Television taking place on November 13.

The event, hosted by Justina Machado, recognizes standout Latino performances and work, both onscreen and offscreen.

Desi Arnaz will be posthumously honored with the Icon Award for his lengthy and impactful career as an actor, producer, and musician. Arnaz’s daughter with Lucille Ball, Lucille Arnaz, will accept the accolade on his behalf.

The full list of honorees can be found below.

Guillermo del Toro will receive the Career Achievement Award for his decades-long career, and for his recent work on Netflix’s film, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.

Alejandro González Iñárritu will receive the Director Award for Film for Netflix’s Bardo.

Laz Alonso will receive the Actor Award for Television for his performance as Mother’s Milk in the Prime Video series, The Boys.

Gloria Calderón Kellett will receive the Producer Award for Television for her work on Prime Video’s series, With Love.

Cristo Fernández will receive the Rising Star Award for Television presented by IMDbPro for his performance as Dani Rojas in Apple TV+’s Emmy-winning series, Ted Lasso.

Jenna Ortega will receive the Rising Star Award for Television presented by IMDbPro for her performance as Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s upcoming series, Wednesday.

Brandon Perea will receive the Rising Star Award for Film presented by IMDbPro for his performance as Angel Torres in Universal Pictures’ film, Nope.

Santiago Mitre will receive the International Film Award for Amazon Studio’s film, Argentina, 1985.

Catalina Sandino Moreno will receive the Breakthrough Actress Award for Television for her performance as Tabitha Matthews in the EPIX, soon-to-be MGM+ series, From.

Guillermo Rodriguez will receive the Special Honoree Award for his 19+ years working side by side with Jimmy Kimmel on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Gina Torres will receive the Actress Award for Television for her work in Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.