‘The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special’ Introduces Kevin Bacon To The MCU

The Guardians of the Galaxy are headed to Earth once more. This time, in search of Kevin Bacon.

A trailer released Tuesday for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special introduced the actor into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the Guardians determine he would be the perfect Christmas present for Peter (Chris Pratt) to cheer him up as he’s still mourning the loss of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña).

Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) head to Hollywood to bring Bacon back to space with them, though the actor doesn’t seem all that thrilled about the aliens breaking into his home.

Related Story 'Blade' Production Delayed As Director Search Continues

The special, which is directed by James Gunn, also promises appearances from Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Nebula (Karen Gillan), among others.

Our Holiday gift to you – 11.25.22 – only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/1M0Ky89sWA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2022

Gunn, who directed all three Guardians films, has previously called the special a highlight of his career. In an interview with the Radio Times earlier this year, he called it the “greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

“It’s totally ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe that we’re making it,” he added. “We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone’s ever seen before. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will debut on Disney+ on Nov. 25. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit theaters on May 5.