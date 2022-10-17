‘Grimsburg’ Renewed For Season 2 At Fox

Grimsburg has been picked up for a second season at Fox ahead of its premiere.

It is the latest animated series to be renewed before audiences get a chance to see the show.

Grimsburg, which stars Jon Hamm as a misanthropic detective, will launch in 2023.

It comes from newcomers Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel. The news was announced by Fox’s Michael Thorn at Mipcom during a panel session.

Thorn said Grimsburg was an example of its commitment to animation.

The series follows Marvin Flute (Hamm), who might be the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack: his family. Now that he’s back in Grimsburg, a town where everyone has a secret or three, Flute will follow every lead he’s got to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, even if it means hanging out with the son he never bothered to get to know.

Hamm also will exec produce alongside the Jackal Group’s Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady, Connie Tavel (Judging Amy) and showrunner Chadd Gindin (The Cleveland Show).