‘Green Lantern’ HBO Max Series Shifts Focus; Showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith Exits

HBO Max’s Green Lantern series, which has been in development since 2019, is undergoing a creative overhaul.

DC and HBO Max have decided they want to go in a different direction for the Green Lantern series, which has been in development since 2019, sources tell Deadline. The focus will shift from Guy Gardner and Alan Scott, and will now revolve around John Stewart, one of DC’s first Black superheros and one of the longest-serving Green Lanterns. Additionally, writer-showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith has opted not to stay with the new project, but Berlanti Productions remains attached via its overall deal with WBTV.

Finn Wittrock and Jeremy Irvine had previously been cast as Gardner and Scott, respectively.

Written by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Grahame-Smith, the original premise for the series reinvented the classic DC property through a story spanning decades and galaxies, beginning on Earth in 1941 with the very first Green Lantern, secretly gay FBI agent Alan Scott (Irvine), and 1984, with cocky alpha male Guy Gardner (Wittrock) and half-alien Bree Jarta.

Berlanti Prods. also has DC’s Titans and Doom Patrol on HBO Max and the upcoming Dead Boys Detectives.

