‘Gossip Girl’: Grace Duah Upped To Series Regular For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Gossip Girl star Grace Duah has been upped to series regular for the show’s upcoming second season, premiering December 1.

Duah plays Shan Barnes, a free spirit and best friend to Zoya Lott (Whitney Peak). Season 2 will reveal pivotal details about her character as well as romances and missed connections.

Gossip Girl is a reboot of a CW original series of the same name which is set nine years after the original website went dark. The drama follows a new generation of New York private school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The series explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.

Season 1 also starred Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno and Savannah Lee Smith along with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez and Jason Gotay.

Executive producers include Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage of Fake Empire and Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment. Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire serves as co-executive producer.

The reboot premiered in July 2021 and was hailed by the steamer as its most-watched original series over the first weekend of availability. It also saw record viewership over the first four days of availability. The first episode opened to viewers in 555,000 U.S. households, per Samba TV.

Duah is repped by Seven Summits and Buchwald.