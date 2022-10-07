‘Goosebumps’: Justin Long Joins Cast Of Disney+ Live-Action Series

Justin Long has been cast as a series regular in Goosebumps, Disney+’s live-action series based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling books, Deadline has confirmed. The new version hails from Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, Neal H. Moritz, producer of the Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2 films, and Sony Pictures TV.

Written by Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman, Goosebumps combines teen comedy with horror, action-adventure, mystery and psychological thrill. The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.

Long will play Nathan Bratt, the new schoolteacher who develops a terrifying connection to a decades-old supernatural murder.

Stoller and Letterman executive produce with Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman. Letterman directs the first episode. Sony Pictures Television Studios is the studio.

Long can currently be seen in Kevin Smith’s Clerks III and Zach Cregger’s horror-thriller, Barbarian. Notable television credits include F Is for Family and New Girl. His other upcoming projects include John McPhail’s horror-thriller Dear David and Clare Niederpruem’s romantic comedy Christmas with the Campbells, in which he stars opposite Brittany Snow.

Variety was first to report Long’s casting.