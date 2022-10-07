Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

11th Annual Action Icon Awards To Be Held Oct. 16

Got A Tip? Tip Us

‘Goosebumps’: Justin Long Joins Cast Of Disney+ Live-Action Series

Justin Long
Getty Images

Justin Long has been cast as a series regular in Goosebumps, Disney+’s live-action series based on R.L. Stine’s bestselling books, Deadline has confirmed. The new version hails from Scholastic Entertainment, the media division of Scholastic, Neal H. Moritz, producer of the Goosebumps and Goosebumps 2 films, and Sony Pictures TV. 

Written by Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman, Goosebumps combines teen comedy with horror, action-adventure, mystery and psychological thrill. The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.

Related Story

'Daredevil: Born Again': Eiza González Denies Being Cast As Elektra In Disney+ Marvel Series

Long will play Nathan Bratt, the new schoolteacher who develops a terrifying connection to a decades-old supernatural murder.

Stoller and Letterman executive produce with Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Conor Welch, Iole Lucchese and Caitlin Friedman. Letterman directs the first episode. Sony Pictures Television Studios is the studio.

Long can currently be seen in Kevin Smith’s Clerks III and Zach Cregger’s horror-thriller, Barbarian. Notable television credits include F Is for Family and New Girl. His other upcoming projects include John McPhail’s horror-thriller Dear David and Clare Niederpruem’s romantic comedy Christmas with the Campbells, in which he stars opposite Brittany Snow.

Variety was first to report Long’s casting.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad