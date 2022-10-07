‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Gets Premiere Date Tease On Prime Video & First-Look Images Of New Characters

It’s been nearly 3½ years since Good Omens debuted on Prime Video, and finally we a premiere date for Season 2 — sort of. Amazon Studios said at New York Comic Con today that the show’s long-delayed sophomore season will arrive in the summer.

While you wait, you can click through a gallery of first-look photos of new Season 2 characters by clicking on the image above, and check out the new poster below.

Michael Sheen and David Tennant are back as Aziraphale and Crowley, respectively. After helping to save the world from the Apocalypse, they’ll return to solve a mystery that takes in all of heaven and hell.

Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith, Niamh Walsh and Derek Jacobi also are back for Season 2, along with series newcomers including Maggie Service, Nina Sosanya, Quelin Sepulveda, Miranda Richardson and Shelley Conn.

Big hitters Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand won’t be back for the new season, however.

Good Omens, which was renewed in June 2021, was created by Neil Gaiman, who continues as executive producer and will co-showrun along with EP Douglas Mackinnon, who also will return to direct. Rob Wilkins, John Finnemore and BBC Studios Productions’ head of comedy Josh Cole also are EPs, with Finnemore serving as co-writer alongside Gaiman. The series is based on the international bestseller by Terry Pratchett and Gaiman. The new season is produced by Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia.