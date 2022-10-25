Skip to main content
MPTF Facing "Imminent Demise" & Prospect Of Going Out Of Business By Year’s End, CEO Says
Global Screen Boards Sales On ‘Lassie – A New Adventure’, Releases First Image Ahead Of AFM

Lassie - A New Adventure
Lassie - A New Adventure Oliver Optiz/Global Screen

EXCLUSIVE: Global Screen has acquired international distribution rights to the live-action family drama Lassie – A New Adventure ahead of the AFM and released the first image for the upcoming feature which is due to hit big screens in 2023.

The German-language feature is a sequel to Hanno Olderdissen’s 2019 reboot Lassie Come Home and reunites the director with young actor Nico Marischka in a cast also featuring Justus von Dohnányi and Katharina Schüttlerother.

Inspired by Eric Knight’s 1940 children’s classic, this new adventure sees collie dog protagonist Lassie investigate the mysterious disappearances of several pedigree dogs, with the help of best friend Flo (Marischka) and new companions Henri, Kleo and little Pippa, a Jack Russell Terrier.

“We are very happy to have the sequel of the movie Lassie Come Home which was sold to practically every territory around the globe,” said Alice Buquoy, SVP, International Sales & Acquisitions at Global Screen, a subsidiary of Munich-based global content group Telepool.

“We firmly believe that this other new heartwarming story of the inseparable friendship between a boy and his dog will also be a hit with buyers around the world.“

Lassie –A New Adventure is a production of LCH 2 Film in co-production with Leonine Studios, Henning Ferber Filmproduktion and LCH Film. Leonine will release the film theatrically in Germany.

The film received backing from Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg, Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, IDM Film Commission Südtirol, the German Federal Film Board (FFA) and the German Federal Film Fund (DFFF).

