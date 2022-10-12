‘Glee’ Controversies Explored In Discovery+ Docuseries From Ample Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Discovery+ and ID are exploring the real story behind Fox’s hit series Glee.

The streamer has ordered a three-part docuseries from Ample Entertainment, the company behind HBO docuseries The Invisible Pilot and Facebook’s 9 Months with Courteney Cox.

The series will have access to key cast and crew members, who will share first-hand stories of their time on the comedy drama series that ran for over 100 episodes between 2009 and 2015.

It will lift the curtain to reveal the highs and lows of the production and the on-set community and will also feature testimonials of close family and friends with never-heard-before stories.

The currently untitled series will address the controversies surrounding the series, including the case of Mark Salling, who played Puck. Salling was arrested and pleaded guilty to possessing images of child sex abuse and killed himself while awaiting sentencing.

Then there was the death of Cory Monteith, who played Finn. Monteith died of an accidental heroin overdose.

His girlfriend Lea Michele, who played Rachel Berry, was accused of on-set bullying.

After the show ended, Naya Rivera, who played Santa Lopez, died on a boating trip, survived by her four-year old son Josey.

Glee, which centered on a glee club at William McKinley High School, also starred Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, Jayma Mays, Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Jessalyn Gilsig, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris, Darren Criss and Melissa Benoist.

It was created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan and produced by 20th Television.

The untitled series is the latest project for streamer Discovery+ and true-crime brand ID following The House of Hammer featuring the Armie Hammer controversy, as well as series about the Menendez Brothers, British au pair Louise Woodward and Biggie and Tupac.

Ample Entertainment, which is run by Ari Mark and Phil Lott, produces Murder in the Heartland for the Discovery+ streaming service.