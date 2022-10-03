‘Glass Onion’ Visual Effects Firm DNEG Appoints Former Technicolor Executive Daniel Jurow as COO

DNEG, the visual effects firm behind Dune, Venom, Knives Out, and other high-profile productions, today announced the appointment of former Technicolor and R/GA executive Daniel Jurow as Chief Operating Officer. Jurow will be based out of DNEG’s London studio and report to DNEG Chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra.

“I have long admired DNEG’s focus on its people, uniting the business in support of its incredibly talented artists, creative technologists, production and support staff,” said Jurow. “As a result of this focus, DNEG has a great track record of leaping from strength to strength, delivering stunningly innovative creative work, navigating unprecedented industry shifts, and stewarding impressive global growth. I feel very privileged to join Namit and his team as we usher in the next brilliant act of the DNEG story.”

Jurow was previously Chief Operating Officer of Technicolor’s Film and Episodic VFX division. Prior to that role, he spent over 15 years at the digital product and marketing agency R/GA, where he was EVP, Global Head of Production. During that time at R/GA, Jurow oversaw the launch of the Nike+ product partnership between Nike and Apple in 2006.

“As we continue to scale our business, growing our creative teams, bringing in the industry’s best creative leaders, and building out our technology infrastructure, it is important that we have a strong, forward-thinking executive committee dedicated to leading, supporting and empowering our teams,” Namit Malhotra, DNEG Chairman and CEO, added.

“Daniel’s career-long passion for creative technology, his experience of delivering breakthrough results for both brands and for the teams that he oversees, and his strategic and methodical approach to his work, all mark him out as a great leader. I am delighted to welcome him to DNEG’s senior management team, where I have no doubt he will make a great impact.”

DNEG’s VFX work has won seven Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects. Upcoming DNEG projects on behalf of its Hollywood and global studio and production company partners include Entergalactic, Black Adam, and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.