‘Glass Onion’ To Receive UK Theatrical Release As Netflix Strikes Deal With Vue & Cineworld

Rian Johnson’s murder-mystery sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will receive a theatrical UK release after Netflix struck deals with Vue International and Cineworld.

The film will screen at select Vue and Cineworld cinemas across the UK between November 23-29 before hitting the streamer on December 23. Discussions are ongoing for the film to play at Vue cinemas in Italy and Germany and The Space and CinemaxX, respectively.

“This is an exciting moment in our relationship with streaming platforms and for the wider ecosystem as a whole,” said Tim Richards, Founder and CEO of Vue International. “Studios have recognized the value of the theatrical window, and now we’re seeing Netflix embracing the big-screen theatrical release too. The Knives Out franchise has a huge following, and it’s fantastic that fans of the first movie will be able to experience Glass Onion on our big screens – where all great films deserve to be seen.”

Last week, Netflix announced that the flick, which debuted at TIFF in September, will screen in about 600 theaters — including AMC, Regal, and Cinemark locations — across the U.S. from November 23-29. This is the first time all three major theater chains have agreed to screen a Netflix film.

Netflix paid some $450 million in March 2021 for two-sequel rights to the 2019 hit whodunit Knives Out. It remains among the biggest streamer movie deals ever.

Janelle Monáe, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline star in the sequel alongside Daniel Craig who returns as super sleuth Benoit Blanc.