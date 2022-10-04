GLAAD Media Awards Adds 3 New Categories: Podcast, Live TV Journalism & Reality Competition Program

The GLAAD Media Awards is updating two existing categories and adding three additional ones ahead of its 34th annual celebration.

The three new categories include Outstanding Podcast, Outstanding Live TV Journalism, and Outstanding Reality Competition.

Outstanding Podcast will recognize a non-fiction podcast episode or series which features the discussion of LGBTQ issues. A series that is focused on LGBTQ issues and individual episodes of a non-LGBTQ series are eligible.

Outstanding Live TV Journalism – Segment or Special recognizes standout journalism content airing in a live format, by a local or national news outlet. This includes but is not limited to: live interviews, live segments, live breaking news coverage, live feature, or live special programming.

Outstanding Reality Competition Program will be given to a program that depicts actual people and/or events and includes LGBTQ people as participants, hosts, and/or judges. The show’s premise, circumstances, or situations are manipulated for the purpose of creating the program, and may include contrived or staged elements for the purpose of creating a contest with a prize, award, or title.

The categories that have been updated include Outstanding Film-Limited Theatrical Release and Outstanding Film-Streaming or TV. For Limited Release, the project must be released by a recognized film distribution company, and play for paid admission on a limited number of theater screens for seven consecutive days. For Streaming or TV Film, the project may be original content or acquired for distribution by a broadcast, cable, or streaming network with no commercial theatrical release outside of the festival circuit. It excludes films distributed solely on VOD services where a “rental fee” is required.

Projects that have been published, released, or broadcast in the U.S. between January 1, 2022, and December 31, 2022, are eligible to apply for consideration by November 11 at 6 p.m. PT.